Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphotorugQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M HolmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3182 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseStudy club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451821/study-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseQuilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068174/quilt-applique-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717055/big-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451799/back-school-instagram-post-templateView licensePieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083432/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-josephine-romano-and-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseFriendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079987/friendship-quilt-block-c-1938-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082453/liberty-glass-bottle-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598047/christmas-eve-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086013/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-alfred-walbeck-and-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseShipping orders, colorful 3d editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707520/shipping-orders-colorful-editable-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseEmbroidered Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083436/embroidered-blanket-c-1939-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain license