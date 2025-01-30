rawpixel
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Chinese language book cover template
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
New collection Instagram post template
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Study club Instagram post template
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Editable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixel
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
New collection poster template
Quilt (Applique) (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
Big sale Instagram post template
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Back to school Instagram post template
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
New collection Instagram post template
Friendship Quilt Block (c. 1938) by Florence Truelson
New collection Instagram story template
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Floral boutique poster template
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holme
Shipping orders, colorful 3d editable design
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
