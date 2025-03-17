rawpixel
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Book cover template
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cathedral poster template, editable text & design
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cathedral Instagram story template, editable text
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cathedral blog banner template, editable text
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084188/painting-st-liberata-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cathedral Instagram post template, editable text
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sacred Heart Cathedral Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Sacred Heart Cathedral Instagram story template, editable social media design
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Sacred Heart Cathedral blog banner template, editable text & design
Retablo - St. Procopio (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062579/retablo-st-procopio-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio editable logo, minimal line art design
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio editable logo, minimal line art design
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083734/head-san-jose-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Adventure collective logo template, editable text
Small Christo Head - Retablo (c. 1940) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086759/small-christo-head-retablo-c-1940-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Adventure collective logo template, editable text
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Office syndrome diverse hands png, health & wellness editable remix
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix design
Immaculate Conception (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060956/immaculate-conception-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid, editable remix design
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Valentine's cupid mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license