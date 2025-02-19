Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewall artchurchartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domaindrawingRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann WaddellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3065 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761916/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016276/prayer-night-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980983/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseReconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526326/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526329/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935254/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseDoors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066597/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-c-1936-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (1938) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082181/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-1938-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495977/sunday-church-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495983/sunday-church-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseGrille Doors of Wood (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083672/grille-doors-wood-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license