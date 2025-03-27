Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerocking horsehorseanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsRocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette GaleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 886 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3023 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseTavern sign (1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084866/tavern-sign-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088455/billethead-c-1942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBag (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085368/bag-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseOrnamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086628/rocking-horse-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083762/hobby-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBeadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059050/beadwork-purse-tech-demonstration-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Tray (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083638/glass-tray-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseCat's Head (c. 1938) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079138/cats-head-c-1938-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license