rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Save
Edit Image
rocking horsehorseanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084683/small-carved-bellamy-eagle-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Tavern sign (1939) by Harriette Gale
Tavern sign (1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084866/tavern-sign-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088455/billethead-c-1942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085368/bag-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Rocking Horse (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086628/rocking-horse-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083762/hobby-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059050/beadwork-purse-tech-demonstration-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Tray (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
Glass Tray (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083638/glass-tray-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Cat's Head (c. 1938) by Harriette Gale
Cat's Head (c. 1938) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079138/cats-head-c-1938-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license