Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagerocking horsewillard hazendoghorseanimalartwatercolourpublic domainRocking Horse (c. 1939) by Willard HazenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 880 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713489/international-dog-day-poster-templateView licenseEagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther & horse animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661427/black-panther-horse-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseInternational dog day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459191/international-dog-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseNeedlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Dog (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082927/carousel-dog-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075495/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic Mythology animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039818/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-mythology-animal-design-element-setView licenseFriendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084433/rocking-horse-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCow and Calf Toy (c. 1939) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083219/cow-and-calf-toy-c-1939-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther & horse animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661406/black-panther-horse-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseGarden Figure (Rabbit) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083621/garden-figure-rabbit-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (c. 1939) by Moses Bankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085124/wallpaper-c-1939-moses-bankFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseBlack Horse Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082723/black-horse-weather-vane-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085180/weather-vane-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license