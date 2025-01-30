Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaincandledrawingsphotoantiquecc0Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack StaloffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 640 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2185 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseRush Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084463/rush-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082470/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCombination Rush/Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083149/combination-rushcandle-holder-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082876/candle-holder-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseWitchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088278/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079958/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable restaurant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403686/editable-restaurant-frame-mockupView licenseRush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080793/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseChandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085563/chandelier-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licensevintage home decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064311/betty-lamp-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseWitchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088279/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083521/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073686/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704726/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083514/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072746/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseFlat-iron Holder (c. 1937) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074908/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseFlatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083531/flatiron-holder-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896475/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073715/happy-hanukkah-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064528/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license