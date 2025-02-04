Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsrunnerphotorugRunner (1939) by Dorothy DwinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3089 x 3919 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeach running club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704308/beach-running-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrinted Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseBeach running club Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637385/beach-running-club-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086051/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseBeach running club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704309/beach-running-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCuff Link (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089376/cuff-link-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseBeach running club Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704307/beach-running-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064100/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084203/patchwork-quilt-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseRunning club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597450/running-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089539/pin-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseMarathon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837765/marathon-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085377/bandbox-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseStart running today Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837659/start-running-today-instagram-post-templateView licenseJar (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flyer mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView licenseEmbroidered Cotton Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083453/embroidered-cotton-blanket-c-1939-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSlipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088145/slipper-c-1941-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseHand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseTextile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074681/embroidered-blanket-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063975/woven-coverlet-19351942-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068161/quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseShaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084553/shaker-tin-safe-c-1939-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseIngrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066507/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseDetail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085049/tufted-candlewick-bedspread-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license