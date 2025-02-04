rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Runner (1939) by Dorothy Dwin
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsrunnerphotorug
Beach running club poster template, editable text and design
Beach running club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704308/beach-running-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Beach running club Facebook post template, editable design
Beach running club Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637385/beach-running-club-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086051/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Beach running club blog banner template, editable text
Beach running club blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704309/beach-running-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cuff Link (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Cuff Link (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089376/cuff-link-c-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Beach running club Instagram story template, editable text
Beach running club Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704307/beach-running-club-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064100/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084203/patchwork-quilt-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Running club Instagram post template, editable text
Running club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597450/running-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pin (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Pin (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089539/pin-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Marathon Instagram post template
Marathon Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837765/marathon-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Bandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085377/bandbox-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Start running today Instagram post template
Start running today Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837659/start-running-today-instagram-post-templateView license
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Embroidered Cotton Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
Embroidered Cotton Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083453/embroidered-cotton-blanket-c-1939-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
Slipper (c. 1941) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088145/slipper-c-1941-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Embroidered Blanket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074681/embroidered-blanket-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063975/woven-coverlet-19351942-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068161/quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Shaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084553/shaker-tin-safe-c-1939-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Ingrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066507/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085049/tufted-candlewick-bedspread-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license