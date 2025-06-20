Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1939) by Eleanor GausserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseShaker Doll's Cloak (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084557/shaker-dolls-cloak-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089556/pitcher-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1937) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077293/small-pitcher-c-1937-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCrockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081024/pitcher-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J J O Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081028/pitcher-c-1938-neillFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084263/pitcher-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license