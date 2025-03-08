rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash and Elisabeth Fulda
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsrooster
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Mustard Pot (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Mustard Pot (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084042/mustard-pot-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084472/salt-shaker-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084169/pa-german-toy-rooster-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888391/wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Toy Birds (1939) by Frank Budash
Toy Birds (1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084964/toy-birds-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077313/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bank (Dove) (c. 1937) by Elisabeth Fulda
Bank (Dove) (c. 1937) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072964/bank-dove-c-1937-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077173/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Pa. German Rooster Figurine (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Pa. German Rooster Figurine (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084147/pa-german-rooster-figurine-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fulda
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060479/figurehead-19351942-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Bust of Henry Clay (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fulda
Bust of Henry Clay (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069091/bust-henry-clay-19351942-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077233/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Poultry farming Instagram post template
Poultry farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786616/poultry-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077187/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087917/measure-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078860/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Pet chicken Instagram post template
Pet chicken Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786615/pet-chicken-instagram-post-templateView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration clipart set
Gold wild animals illustration clipart set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894421/gold-wild-animals-illustration-clipart-setView license
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082448/belle-oregon-figurehead-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife illustration editable sticker set
Colorful wildlife illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888165/colorful-wildlife-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Whittled Bowl with Lid: "Hen on Nest" (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Whittled Bowl with Lid: "Hen on Nest" (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063844/whittled-bowl-with-lid-hen-nest-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Pa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084103/pa-german-box-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license