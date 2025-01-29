Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotosaltcupSalt Cup (c. 1939) by Beverly ChichesterOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3247 x 3806 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPerfume bottle editable mockup, beauty product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680038/perfume-bottle-editable-mockup-beauty-product-packagingView licenseBaptismal Bowl (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082608/baptismal-bowl-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseGrind and sip in style poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18323082/grind-and-sip-style-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCompote (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083154/compote-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee menu Instagram post template, editable orange aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20484167/coffee-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-orange-aesthetic-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseSoda can editable mockup, beverage packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577641/soda-can-editable-mockup-beverage-packagingView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069459/pitcher-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWater glass on table, corner graphic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935271/water-glass-table-corner-graphic-editable-designView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089208/covered-compote-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup brushes, cosmetics aesthetic, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682238/makeup-brushes-cosmetics-aesthetic-editable-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084263/pitcher-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBody wash label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532380/body-wash-label-template-editable-designView licenseCreamer (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083232/creamer-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseSmall Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081680/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseMilk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492908/milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseDoll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491933/organic-superfoods-poster-templateView licenseGreen Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085987/green-glass-vase-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licenseRibbed Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086600/ribbed-glass-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseApplique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089207/covered-sugar-bowl-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseLow Glass Dish (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086297/low-glass-dish-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey bottle on table, corner graphic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930978/whiskey-bottle-table-corner-graphic-editable-designView licenseGlass Compote (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066145/glass-compote-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052394/organic-superfoods-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539074/birthday-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539106/dinner-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlue-Green Corset Flask (c. 1941) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087359/blue-green-corset-flask-c-1941-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseTea time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDish with Foot (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085645/dish-with-foot-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491843/organic-superfoods-facebook-story-templateView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1939) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084902/tin-teapot-c-1939-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license