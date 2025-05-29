rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sampler (c. 1939) by Edna C Rex
Save
Edit Image
embroidery needleworkbookartwatercolorvintagealphabetpublic domainphoto
Floral alphabets Pinterest banner
Floral alphabets Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432425/floral-alphabets-pinterest-bannerView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076840/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Floral alphabet hand paint magic font Pinterest banner
Floral alphabet hand paint magic font Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454801/floral-alphabet-hand-paint-magic-font-pinterest-bannerView license
Embroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Elzy J Bird
Embroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Elzy J Bird
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074711/embroidery-sampler-c-1937-elzy-birdFree Image from public domain license
Floral alphabets Pinterest banner
Floral alphabets Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432429/floral-alphabets-pinterest-bannerView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Sampler (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076827/sampler-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081338/sampler-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Sampler (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076828/sampler-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Blooming flower book mobile wallpaper, botanical remix
Blooming flower book mobile wallpaper, botanical remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546359/blooming-flower-book-mobile-wallpaper-botanical-remixView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Love word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font design
Love word sticker png element, editable botanical animal font design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891356/love-word-sticker-png-element-editable-botanical-animal-font-designView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Sampler (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076835/sampler-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Embroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Paul Smith
Embroidery Sampler (c. 1937) by Paul Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074712/embroidery-sampler-c-1937-paul-smithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage stamp alphabet Pinterest banner
Vintage stamp alphabet Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454842/vintage-stamp-alphabet-pinterest-bannerView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Sampler (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081344/sampler-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Sampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088032/sampler-c-1941-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185892/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1942) by Adolph Opstad
Sampler (c. 1942) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088688/sampler-c-1942-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131182/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Lady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Colorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element set
Colorful butterfly embroidery designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418106/colorful-butterfly-embroidery-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Crewel Embroidery (1939) by John Wilkes
Crewel Embroidery (1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083234/crewel-embroidery-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075148/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery peach
Embroidery peach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996508/embroidery-peachView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView license
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license