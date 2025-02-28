rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotosaltvasebottle
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084472/salt-shaker-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods poster template
Organic superfoods poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491933/organic-superfoods-poster-templateView license
Shoe Blacking Bottle (c. 1939) by Van Silvay
Shoe Blacking Bottle (c. 1939) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084597/shoe-blacking-bottle-c-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Jar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordon
Jar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083838/jar-for-salt-meat-lard-c-1939-margaret-gordonFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734939/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Vase (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
Vase (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069917/vase-19351942-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods Instagram post template, editable text
Organic superfoods Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052394/organic-superfoods-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Goblet (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Goblet (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083639/goblet-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods Facebook story template
Organic superfoods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491843/organic-superfoods-facebook-story-templateView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Diet menu Instagram post template, editable text
Diet menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054058/diet-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085234/wine-glass-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods blog banner template
Organic superfoods blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492140/organic-superfoods-blog-banner-templateView license
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077857/vase-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Body wash label template, editable design
Body wash label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14532380/body-wash-label-template-editable-designView license
Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066018/flask-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Salt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable text
Salt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460724/salt-scrub-massage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539106/dinner-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
Jar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066689/jar-with-cover-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539074/birthday-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Compote (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
Compote (1935/1942) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059776/compote-19351942-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Workout playlist cover template
Workout playlist cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14424515/workout-playlist-cover-templateView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066044/flint-glass-bottles-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Whiskey bottle on table, corner graphic, editable design
Whiskey bottle on table, corner graphic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930978/whiskey-bottle-table-corner-graphic-editable-designView license
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089146/cobalt-vase-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Fresh milk Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh milk Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397425/fresh-milk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Moo milk Instagram post template, editable text
Moo milk Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397582/moo-milk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Editable metal bottle packaging mockup design
Editable metal bottle packaging mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12357996/editable-metal-bottle-packaging-mockup-designView license
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
Medicine Bottle (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067110/medicine-bottle-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license