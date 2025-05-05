rawpixel
Santo (Lady of Guadaloupe) (1939) by Carl O Bergh
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Santos (San Juan) (1939) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084516/santos-san-juan-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (Nuestra-Sonora di la Luze) (1939) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084491/santo-nuestra-sonora-luze-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bulto (1939) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082832/bulto-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Santo (St. Joseph) (1939) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084503/santo-st-joseph-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Santo (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070684/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Bulto (c. 1938) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078798/bulto-c-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Santo (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070685/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088195/statue-santo-probably-st-dominic-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Bulto (1938) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078792/bulto-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070677/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Santo, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081362/santo-bulto-our-lady-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo Bulto (1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084509/santo-bulto-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070692/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (1938) by Carl O Bergh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078793/bulto-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Dressing Mirror (cast iron) (1939) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083400/dressing-mirror-cast-iron-1939-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Santo (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084494/santo-bulto-c-1939-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license