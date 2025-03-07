Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersoncrossartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultSanto (Nuestra-Sonora di la Luze) (1939) by Carl O BerghOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 781 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarUnite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940309/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (Lady of Guadaloupe) (1939) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084490/santo-lady-guadaloupe-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseUnite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916190/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSantos (San Juan) (1939) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084516/santos-san-juan-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseUnite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916791/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseBulto (1939) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082832/bulto-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseUnite for women, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940432/unite-for-women-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (St. Joseph) (1939) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084503/santo-st-joseph-1939-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseWoman word, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070692/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseWoman word, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940084/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseStatue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088195/statue-santo-probably-st-dominic-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain licenseWoman word, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917357/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseWoman word, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917344/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070685/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948734/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070684/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948718/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseNuestra Senora (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080664/nuestra-senora-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948453/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseBulto (c. 1938) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078798/bulto-c-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948463/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseBulto (1938) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078792/bulto-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseDonate blood word, charity campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948705/donate-blood-word-charity-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto Bulto (1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084509/santo-bulto-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power, equal rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948437/girl-power-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070677/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseCancer word, women's health protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948127/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSantos Retablos (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseCancer word, women's health protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947990/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948300/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948352/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseBulto (1938) by Carl O Berghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078793/bulto-1938-carl-berghFree Image from public domain licenseAsian voices matter, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948261/asian-voices-matter-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseDressing Mirror (cast iron) (1939) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083400/dressing-mirror-cast-iron-1939-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCancer word, women's health protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948152/cancer-word-womens-health-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSanto, Bulto (Our Lady) (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081362/santo-bulto-our-lady-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain license