Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainbunnypaintingsrabbitSeated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1939) by Andrew TopoloskyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEaster Facebook post template, editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730282/easter-facebook-post-template-editable-design-community-remixView licensePa. German Seated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080840/pa-german-seated-chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral rabbit couple, beige background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894007/floral-rabbit-couple-beige-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseToleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084934/toleware-metal-teapot-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licensePancake Tuesday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407542/pancake-tuesday-poster-templateView licenseGarden Figure (Rabbit) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083621/garden-figure-rabbit-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460293/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny and eggs, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071714/easter-bunny-and-eggs-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Mantel Ornament (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076046/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-ornament-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Easter rabbit collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324288/vintage-easter-rabbit-collage-elementView licenseChalkware Bird (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085546/chalkware-bird-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseSpring rabbit characters desktop wallpaper, editable beige watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894092/png-aesthetic-animal-design-framesView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082996/chalkware-deer-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseCute rabbit sticker, Easter illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697951/cute-rabbit-sticker-easter-illustrationView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny and eggs, png creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070596/easter-bunny-and-eggs-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070927/easter-bunny-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070407/easter-bunny-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Seated Chalkware Cat (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061502/pa-german-seated-chalkware-cat-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070903/easter-bunny-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460303/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084113/pa-german-chalkware-squirrel-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny and eggs, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071602/easter-bunny-and-eggs-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseInn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bunny gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613844/image-alertness-animal-artView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082929/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002448/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny circle frame, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098880/easter-bunny-circle-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseMechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleiderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088429/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny border background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072841/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license