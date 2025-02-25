Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagearches architectureartwatercolourbuildingpublic domaindrawingpaintingsarchScreen, for Choir (1939) by Edith TownerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Bell (1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084571/ships-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseTable, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086915/table-drop-leaf-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCorbel (1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083187/corbel-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlesticks (1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082919/candlesticks-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChurch Bell (1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083071/church-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChoir Rail (1939) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083069/choir-rail-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLamp (c. 1939) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083901/lamp-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePetticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076315/petticoat-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Abbie" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060157/doll-abbie-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license