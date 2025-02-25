rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
Save
Edit Image
arches architectureartwatercolourbuildingpublic domaindrawingpaintingsarch
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084571/ships-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
Table, Drop-leaf (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086915/table-drop-leaf-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083187/corbel-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082919/candlesticks-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Church Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Church Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083071/church-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Choir Rail (1939) by William Kieckhofel
Choir Rail (1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083069/choir-rail-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lamp (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Lamp (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083901/lamp-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Petticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Petticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076315/petticoat-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram post template
Islamic architecture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536771/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
Watercolor sunset London, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Abbie" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Abbie" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060157/doll-abbie-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license