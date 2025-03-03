Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageapronartclothingpaintingspatternpublic domainsewingwatercolourSewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1107 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3755 x 3465 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseApron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597202/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748328/painting-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic apron editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233683/realistic-apron-editable-mockupView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073586/chemise-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseArtist interview Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748326/artist-interview-facebook-post-templateView licenseBowl: "Sinking of the Maine" (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069945/bowl-sinking-the-maine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseApply now at latte art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486799/apply-now-latte-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseBall Dress (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082540/ball-dress-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseLatte art workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486762/latte-art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039408/branding-poster-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596866/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382399/editable-people-character-design-element-setView licensePrinted Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSewing and handcrafts Facebook post template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18277734/sewing-and-handcrafts-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-designView licensePillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseApron mockup, apparel editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601217/apron-mockup-apparel-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery (1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseSewing and handcrafts Facebook post template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18277751/sewing-and-handcrafts-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBrown apron mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669742/brown-apron-mockup-editable-designView licenseTable Cover (1940) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086916/table-cover-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseApron mockup on woman, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21935980/apron-mockup-woman-customizable-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseSilk Apron (c. 1939) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084610/silk-apron-c-1939-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseCute embroidered kittens design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseTwo Drawer Stand (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072220/two-drawer-stand-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license