Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesewingartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskSewing Table (c. 1939) by Bessie FormanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 875 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2988 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064632/card-table-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseComputer screen mockup, digital devicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506506/computer-screen-mockup-digital-deviceView licenseWashstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard Table (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059412/card-table-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseBedspread (c. 1939) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082651/bedspread-c-1939-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSewing school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854029/sewing-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064413/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseLowboy (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075746/lowboy-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071994/table-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084124/pa-german-chest-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083005/chest-c-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1953) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088890/lowboy-c-1953-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Sewing Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081463/shaker-sewing-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064943/chest-c-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license