rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainblackboardpaintingsphotorug
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pewter Powder Flask (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
Pewter Powder Flask (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084219/pewter-powder-flask-c-1939-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Room Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Room Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081464/shaker-room-cupboard-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081454/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Editable flyer mockup design
Editable flyer mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10805977/editable-flyer-mockup-designView license
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081460/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081443/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062804/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Scales (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Scales (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062809/shaker-scales-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062792/shaker-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069625/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062868/shaker-woolen-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Quart Stoneware Preserving Jar (c. 1941) by George V Vezolles
Quart Stoneware Preserving Jar (c. 1941) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087971/quart-stoneware-preserving-jar-c-1941-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059894/cradle-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Wood Box and Kindling Box (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077030/shaker-wood-box-and-kindling-box-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084556/shaker-rug-beater-c-1939-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license