rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Doll's Cloak (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Save
Edit Image
public domain cloakartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionphoto
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084437/rockingham-pitcher-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Instagram post template, original art illustration, editable text and design
Fashion design course Instagram post template, original art illustration, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23370627/image-person-art-goldView license
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672498/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083324/doll-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Visiting Dress (1935/1942) by Eleanor Ruelos
Visiting Dress (1935/1942) by Eleanor Ruelos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063627/visiting-dress-19351942-eleanor-ruelosFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration Instagram post template
Easter celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460157/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday Instagram post template
Easter Sunday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460139/easter-sunday-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070919/shaker-womans-cloak-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084867/tea-importers-sign-c-1939-dorothy-van-dunker-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Distorted film Effect
Distorted film Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24201883/distorted-film-effectView license
Whale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry King
Whale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085221/whale-oil-lamp-filler-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663254/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain license
New summer collection poster template
New summer collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968934/new-summer-collection-poster-templateView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane frame HD wallpaper, white aesthetic editable design
Japanese crane frame HD wallpaper, white aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713813/japanese-crane-frame-wallpaper-white-aesthetic-editable-designView license
English Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shane
English Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083447/english-sailor-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain license