Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cloakartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionphotoShaker Doll's Cloak (c. 1939) by Eleanor GausserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3251 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeorge Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084437/rockingham-pitcher-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseFashion design course Instagram post template, original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23370627/image-person-art-goldView licenseCarved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseWizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672498/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083324/doll-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseVisiting Dress (1935/1942) by Eleanor Rueloshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063627/visiting-dress-19351942-eleanor-ruelosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460157/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460139/easter-sunday-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Woman's Cloak (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070919/shaker-womans-cloak-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBoy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084867/tea-importers-sign-c-1939-dorothy-van-dunker-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEvening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDistorted film Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24201883/distorted-film-effectView licenseWhale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085221/whale-oil-lamp-filler-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWater or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663254/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseNew summer collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12968934/new-summer-collection-poster-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame HD wallpaper, white aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713813/japanese-crane-frame-wallpaper-white-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseEnglish Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083447/english-sailor-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain license