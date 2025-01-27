rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ship's Lantern (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
Save
Edit Image
ship lanternlightartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshipslamp
Pray for good Instagram post template
Pray for good Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537433/pray-for-good-instagram-post-templateView license
Petticoat Peg Lamp (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
Petticoat Peg Lamp (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084218/petticoat-peg-lamp-c-1939-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Eid Kareem Instagram post template
Eid Kareem Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537410/eid-kareem-instagram-post-templateView license
Glass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
Glass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080021/glass-pocket-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
Happy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586846/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Glass Bitters Bottle (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
Glass Bitters Bottle (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080028/glass-bitters-bottle-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725610/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
Whiskey Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082312/whiskey-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Dim sum Facebook post template
Dim sum Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView license
Whiskey Flask (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
Whiskey Flask (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063833/whiskey-flask-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year Instagram post template
Happy new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117782/happy-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Lantern (c. 1939) by Albert Allen
Lantern (c. 1939) by Albert Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083916/lantern-c-1939-albert-allenFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717801/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083734/head-san-jose-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116490/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Indian Maiden Bitters Bottle (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
Indian Maiden Bitters Bottle (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060969/indian-maiden-bitters-bottle-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year Facebook story template, editable design
Happy Chinese new year Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586850/happy-chinese-new-year-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473563/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084188/painting-st-liberata-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
Arabic lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002654/arabic-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year blog banner template
Chinese New Year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723169/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084703/small-ships-billet-head-c-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002658/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Ship's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
Ship's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002673/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Kerosene Lantern (1939) by Samuel Faigin
Kerosene Lantern (1939) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083866/kerosene-lantern-1939-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002675/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002656/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473249/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
Vintage lantern element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002655/vintage-lantern-element-set-editable-designView license
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year blog banner template, editable text
Happy Chinese new year blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586848/happy-chinese-new-year-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license