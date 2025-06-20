rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodbirdartwatercolourgoldpublic domainpaintings
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
Watercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551603/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView license
Billethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberg
Billethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085423/billethead-c-1940-frances-cohen-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084587/ships-billethead-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Eagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Billethead (c. 1936) by Marian Page
Billethead (c. 1936) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064317/billethead-c-1936-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253839/png-animal-birds-blueView license
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Pet parrot blog banner template
Pet parrot blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696170/pet-parrot-blog-banner-templateView license
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Zoo blog banner template
Zoo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696238/zoo-blog-banner-templateView license
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082667/billethead-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ship's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Ship's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081524/ships-billethead-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Chicken (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
Wooden Chicken (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063927/wooden-chicken-19351942-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Gilt Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
Gilt Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060672/gilt-weather-vane-19351942-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082471/sailor-jack-whirligig-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082956/carved-bird-garden-decoration-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084825/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
Ship's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license