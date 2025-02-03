Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourmanspublic domainclothingpaintingssigncowboy bootShop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy HandyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 881 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3006 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLeather boots template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCarousel Dog (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082927/carousel-dog-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseSports & exercise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014834/sports-exercise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView 