rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingssignphotoshoe
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
Shop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084599/shop-sign-mans-shoe-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Garden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Garden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083602/garden-figure-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077072/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Big canvas frame editable mockup
Big canvas frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529912/big-canvas-frame-editable-mockupView license
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082956/carved-bird-garden-decoration-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082958/carved-bust-doll-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085172/weather-vane-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073826/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Woman's Shoe (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078227/womans-shoe-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Slipper Match Box (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Slipper Match Box (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081686/slipper-match-box-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Architectural Detail (1939) by Robert Pohle
Architectural Detail (1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082509/architectural-detail-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
Ship Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Shop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Shop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081534/shop-sign-grapes-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Robert W R Taylor
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083096/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Hanging shop sign mockup, editable design
Hanging shop sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884611/hanging-shop-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Tradesman's Sign (c. 1937) by George Constantine
Tradesman's Sign (c. 1937) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077748/tradesmans-sign-c-1937-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Sale sign mockup, editable promotion design
Sale sign mockup, editable promotion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850411/sale-sign-mockup-editable-promotion-designView license
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083601/garden-figure-pomona-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license