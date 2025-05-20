rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shroud Deck Eye (1939) by Eugene Bartz
Save
Edit Image
screwartwatercoloureyepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
Andiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Carpenter's Clamp (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082945/carpenters-clamp-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
Portable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081089/portable-crock-filter-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686647/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Torn Paper Effect
Torn Paper Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Chair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082992/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Spinning Wheel (1935/1942) by Eugene La Foret
Spinning Wheel (1935/1942) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063295/spinning-wheel-19351942-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
Skull and flowers collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements and pink accents editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22187085/retro-monochrome-collage-with-surreal-elements-and-pink-accents-editable-designView license
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
Walnut Screw Clamp (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078016/walnut-screw-clamp-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Wainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoff
Wainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085076/wainscot-armchair-c-1939-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Grappling Hook (1939) by Frank Volem
Grappling Hook (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083658/grappling-hook-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
Fork (1935/1942) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060625/fork-19351942-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Side Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084609/side-chair-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Painted Wooden Chest or Casket (c. 1939) by Roy Moon
Painted Wooden Chest or Casket (c. 1939) by Roy Moon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084178/painted-wooden-chest-casket-c-1939-roy-moonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license