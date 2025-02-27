rawpixel
Silk Quilt - Roman Stripe (c. 1939) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Silk Quilt - "Honeycomb" Pattern (c. 1939) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Hello Monday, productivity Instagram post template, editable text
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Cushion cover mockup, striped pattern design
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Journey quote template
Cotton Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Success quote template
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Food puns template for social media, editable text
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Editable cushion pillow mockup
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
Vintage pattern Instagram post template, editable design, make everyday a little less ordinary quote
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
Feels like home Instagram post template, editable text
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
