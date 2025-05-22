Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartpublic domaindrawingssilverforkphotoSilver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Beaker with Handles (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084626/silver-beaker-with-handles-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580682/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Hobble (c. 1941) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087841/horse-hobble-c-1941-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: "Jonah and the Whale" (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084955/toy-bank-jonah-and-the-whale-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBookshop poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894853/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseMiner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant bakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894855/croissant-bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBit (c. 1938) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078660/bit-c-1938-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1936) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071744/spade-bit-c-1936-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseSandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license