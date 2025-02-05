rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingssilversugarjewelryphotobracelet
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084639/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084656/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds are forever blog banner template, editable text
Diamonds are forever blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650691/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084654/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710985/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text and design
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197511/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084642/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry craft design Instagram post template, editable text and design
Jewelry craft design Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197552/jewelry-craft-design-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Strainer (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Strainer (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084638/silver-strainer-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable fashion Instagram post template
Sustainable fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711112/sustainable-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084664/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Beige women's business attire element, editable design set
Beige women's business attire element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997855/beige-womens-business-attire-element-editable-design-setView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084661/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253548/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081671/silver-teaspoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Smiling old man in yoga class
Smiling old man in yoga class
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900843/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView license
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081623/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689865/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081792/stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074928/fob-seal-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Glam up jewelry poster template, editable text and design
Glam up jewelry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467443/glam-jewelry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lady's Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
Lady's Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075631/ladys-shoe-buckle-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable text
Diamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543366/diamonds-are-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Neck Buckle (1935/1942) by Kalamian Walton
Neck Buckle (1935/1942) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061363/neck-buckle-19351942-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text
New jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460115/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (1935–1942) by Kalamian Walton. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Silver Sugar Tongs (1935–1942) by Kalamian Walton. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391447/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection poster template and design
New jewelry collection poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709274/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-and-designView license
Silver Funeral Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Funeral Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081600/silver-funeral-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
A senior couple
A senior couple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916826/senior-coupleView license
Man's Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Man's Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080553/mans-stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467405/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081615/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654272/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084667/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds are forever blog banner template
Diamonds are forever blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709470/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-templateView license
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084663/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license