Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaindrawingssilversugarjewelryphotobraceletSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian WaltonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 906 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3092 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage aesthetic collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241902/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084639/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084656/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650691/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084654/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710985/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseJewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197511/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084642/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry craft design Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197552/jewelry-craft-design-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Strainer (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084638/silver-strainer-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711112/sustainable-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084664/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseBeige women's business attire element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997855/beige-womens-business-attire-element-editable-design-setView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084661/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth outfit design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253548/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081671/silver-teaspoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling old man in yoga classhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900843/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView licenseSilver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081623/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689865/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081792/stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseFob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074928/fob-seal-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseGlam up jewelry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467443/glam-jewelry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady's Shoe Buckle (c. 1937) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075631/ladys-shoe-buckle-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543366/diamonds-are-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNeck Buckle (1935/1942) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061363/neck-buckle-19351942-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460115/new-jewelry-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Sugar Tongs (1935–1942) by Kalamian Walton. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391447/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709274/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-and-designView licenseSilver Funeral Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081600/silver-funeral-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916826/senior-coupleView licenseMan's Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080553/mans-stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467405/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081615/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654272/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084667/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseDiamonds are forever blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709470/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilver Teaspoon (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084663/silver-teaspoon-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license