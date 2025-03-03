Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsinsectphotoSix Bladed Food Chopper (1939) by Thomas DooleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3296 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892024/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892057/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870186/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView licenseChopper (c. 1939) by John R Towershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891991/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Bell, #1 (c. 1936) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070150/cow-bell-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199601/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870006/watercolor-environmental-globe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870119/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701884/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant pink watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701847/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseBank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCooking Kettle (1939) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083164/cooking-kettle-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseButcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Dragon (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083817/iron-dragon-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReceptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFlower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleiderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseNaval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseCleaver (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license