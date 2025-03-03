rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Six Bladed Food Chopper (1939) by Thomas Dooley
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsinsectphoto
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892024/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
Spur (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892057/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870186/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891991/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Cow Bell, #1 (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Cow Bell, #1 (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070150/cow-bell-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199601/watercolor-environmental-globe-editable-remix-designView license
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870006/watercolor-environmental-globe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor environmental globe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10870119/watercolor-environmental-globe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant pink watercolor design element set
Editable vibrant pink watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701884/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vibrant pink watercolor design element set
Editable vibrant pink watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701847/editable-vibrant-pink-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Cooking Kettle (1939) by Thomas Dooley
Cooking Kettle (1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083164/cooking-kettle-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Dragon (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Iron Dragon (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083817/iron-dragon-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Wood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritchey
Wood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritchey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
Cleaver (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license