rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Carved Bellamy Eagle (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domaineaglepaintingsphoto
Eagles Instagram post template
Eagles Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084433/rocking-horse-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088455/billethead-c-1942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089476/pa-german-toy-turkey-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Parrot (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084129/pa-german-parrot-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Tavern sign (1939) by Harriette Gale
Tavern sign (1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084866/tavern-sign-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Beadwork on Purse (Tech. demonstration) (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059050/beadwork-purse-tech-demonstration-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059635/cigar-store-indian-19351942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087730/eagle-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Carved Wooden Chicken (c. 1937) by Robert Harlow
Pa. German Carved Wooden Chicken (c. 1937) by Robert Harlow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076051/pa-german-carved-wooden-chicken-c-1937-robert-harlowFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Bag (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085368/bag-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template
Fourth of July Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Pa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084165/pa-german-toy-birds-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Cat's Head (c. 1938) by Harriette Gale
Cat's Head (c. 1938) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079138/cats-head-c-1938-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084384/angells-tavern-sign-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Pa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable bird wildlife animal forest double exposure design element set
Editable bird wildlife animal forest double exposure design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775890/editable-bird-wildlife-animal-forest-double-exposure-design-element-setView license
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082956/carved-bird-garden-decoration-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Editable eagle bird design element set
Editable eagle bird design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301303/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView license
Eagle (c. 1939) by Marian Page
Eagle (c. 1939) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083411/eagle-c-1939-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Eagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661606/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license