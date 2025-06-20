rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Skillet (c. 1939) by Alfred Goldstein
Save
Edit Image
skillet drawingartpublic domaindrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081378/sauce-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087856/iron-ladle-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Ember Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Gridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Gridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083671/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082896/candlestick-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082769/bowl-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
Candle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wetting Cup (c. 1940) by Alfred Goldstein
Wetting Cup (c. 1940) by Alfred Goldstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087158/wetting-cup-c-1940-alfred-goldsteinFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084915/toast-rack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Toast Rack (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084917/toast-rack-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
Coffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Skillet (1938) by William Frank
Skillet (1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081666/skillet-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083551/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085060/vase-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license