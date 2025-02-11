rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Ship's Billet Head (c. 1939) by Alfred H Smith
Save
Edit Image
animalfishartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshipselectronics
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView license
Necklace (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
Necklace (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061364/necklace-19351942-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wolf's Head (c. 1939) by Harry King
Wolf's Head (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085242/wolfs-head-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Ocean adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Ocean adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895006/ocean-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Fish Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083510/fish-weather-vane-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716061/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
Fishing boat, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716102/fishing-boat-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Eagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain license
Nature Instagram post template, editable text
Nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630244/nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088898/shaker-desk-c-1953-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable seafood poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remix
Sustainable seafood poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188532/sustainable-seafood-poster-template-customizable-aesthetic-paint-remixView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085060/vase-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Fish Weather Vane (1939) by Albert Ryder
Fish Weather Vane (1939) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083506/fish-weather-vane-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Built-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081486/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Oval Box (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070867/shaker-oval-box-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Dating application Instagram post template, editable text
Dating application Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630182/dating-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082769/bowl-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain license
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Bear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720945/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Fishing trawler, blue background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Fishing trawler, blue background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055822/fishing-trawler-blue-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Fishing trawler, blue background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Fishing trawler, blue background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075109/fishing-trawler-blue-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license