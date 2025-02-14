Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagefurnituredesignpublic domainillustrationdrawingblueprintSofa (c. 1939) by Carl WeissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3192 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCasual business woman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927480/casual-business-woman-planning-project-remixView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Carl Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063263/sofa-19351942-carl-weissFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973131/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseChest-on-Chest (c. 1939) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083035/chest-on-chest-c-1939-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973004/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseThe Trinity Surrounded by Angels (c. 1770) by Bartholomäus Ignaz Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018678/the-trinity-surrounded-angels-c-1770-bartholomaus-ignaz-weissFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972677/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseWash Stand (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085147/wash-stand-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCasual business woman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927571/casual-business-woman-planning-project-remixView licenseSofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseCasual business woman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927613/casual-business-woman-planning-project-remixView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseCasual businesswoman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14972611/casual-businesswoman-planning-project-remixView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976564/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHighboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066358/highboy-front-and-side-views-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseA Young Woman with an Elaborate Hairdo (1823) by Carl Barthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034420/young-woman-with-elaborate-hairdo-1823-carl-barthFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success blueprint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428543/business-success-blueprint-poster-templateView licenseSofa (Sheraton) (1935/1942) by Simon Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063288/sofa-sheraton-19351942-simon-weissFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseCandle Lantern (c. 1939) by Jack Williamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082882/candle-lantern-c-1939-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStage Design (c. 1755) by Mauro Antonio Tesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020960/stage-design-c-1755-mauro-antonio-tesiFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOriental Lovers [verso] (1764) by Anton Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022314/oriental-lovers-verso-1764-anton-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licensePaul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740096/png-architecture-art-cartoonView licenseHat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976565/new-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSheppard Asylum, Baltimore, MD., plan of second floor by Calvert Vauxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407669/sheppard-asylum-baltimore-md-plan-second-floor-calvert-vauxFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostoskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730107/new-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Triumphal Arch with Caparisoned Horses and Ornamented Pinnacles (c. 1570) by Jacques Androuet du Cerceauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989942/image-lion-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseStage Design of Garden Pavilions (c. 1711) by Ferdinando Galli Bibienahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016694/stage-design-garden-pavilions-c-1711-ferdinando-galli-bibienaFree Image from public domain license