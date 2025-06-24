rawpixel
Spanish Southwest: Hat (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
harry mann waddellartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphoto
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Bit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Grille Doors of Wood (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Corbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Detail of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Detail, Side of Confessional (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Stirrup (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Spanish Spade Bit (c. 1936) by Eva Fox and Harry Mann Waddell
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Silver Salt Spoon (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Lazy Susan (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Metal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
