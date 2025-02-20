rawpixel
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphotojarspice
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Gift ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686447/gift-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Elegant candle mockup with box, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24225415/elegant-candle-mockup-with-box-customizable-designView license
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083675/halyard-block-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Gift ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576203/gift-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576320/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Floating box editable mockup, realistic object
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12153218/floating-box-editable-mockup-realistic-objectView license
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Gift ideas blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686441/gift-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Gift ideas Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686451/gift-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Jar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083838/jar-for-salt-meat-lard-c-1939-margaret-gordonFree Image from public domain license
Honey jar label mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13909782/honey-jar-label-mockup-editable-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Knife and Spoon Box (1935/1942) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061109/knife-and-spoon-box-19351942-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license