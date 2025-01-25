rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
Save
Edit Image
figurinedoganimalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domain
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
Prize Pig Coin Bank (c. 1939) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084357/prize-pig-coin-bank-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Cigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059583/cigar-store-figure-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059629/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063600/toy-bank-speaking-dog-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
3D woman veterinarian doctor with dog editable remix
3D woman veterinarian doctor with dog editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454507/woman-veterinarian-doctor-with-dog-editable-remixView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
Mechanical Bank: Jumping Dog (c. 1937) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075844/mechanical-bank-jumping-dog-c-1937-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073790/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting Instagram post template, editable text
We are recruiting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680894/are-recruiting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog and Figure (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog and Figure (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063599/toy-bank-speaking-dog-and-figure-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597800/are-recruiting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
Pa. German Chalkware Squirrel (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084113/pa-german-chalkware-squirrel-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059617/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Dog & pet-friendly restaurants Instagram post template, editable text
Dog & pet-friendly restaurants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500001/dog-pet-friendly-restaurants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Dog walking benefits poster template, editable text and design
Dog walking benefits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380457/dog-walking-benefits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059608/cigar-store-indian-19351942-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
3D veterinarian animal doctor editable remix
3D veterinarian animal doctor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397088/veterinarian-animal-doctor-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084952/toy-bank-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Dog walker poster template, editable text and design
Dog walker poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381438/dog-walker-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license