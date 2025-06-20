rawpixel
Spoon Holder (c. 1939) by May Hays
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Edward White and May Hays
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Gray Stoneware Crock (c. 1939) by Luella Schroeder
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Bowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberg
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Sugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Dana
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Covered Compote (c. 1936) by John Dana
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Liqueur Glass (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Vase (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Pa. German Spice Jar (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Flip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Chest (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
