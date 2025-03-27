Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorianartwatercolorbuildingpublic domainpaintingstowerarchitectureState Bank #2 (c. 1939) by Clementine FossekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed School House Bank (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076744/red-school-house-bank-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHome Savings bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086081/home-savings-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084765/stern-board-from-ship-john-penrose-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseYoung America Bank (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078374/young-america-bank-c-1937-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseBox (Log Cabin) (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082766/box-log-cabin-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Bank (c. 1936) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066539/iron-bank-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9353910/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Bank: "Waste Not - Want Not" (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082045/toy-bank-waste-not-want-not-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Window Lintel (c. 1937) by William Kerbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073491/cast-iron-window-lintel-c-1937-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePennsylvania German Hanging Salt Box (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084200/pennsylvania-german-hanging-salt-box-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Santa Claus (c. 1937) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077733/toy-bank-santa-claus-c-1937-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084576/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePenny Bank (c. 1939) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084208/penny-bank-c-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseClock (c. 1953) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088838/clock-c-1953-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license