Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotophotographyantiqueStand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2832 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseMissal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083097/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078287/wooden-indian-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseBit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073030/bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseRococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668308/religious-cult-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpanish Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077337/spanish-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071788/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077365/spur-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWooded picture frame set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15099918/wooded-picture-frame-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseMeet the witch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668280/meet-the-witch-instagram-post-templateView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license