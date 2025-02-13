Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingselectronicsphotosteelSteel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M KeaneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3179 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStudy fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597270/study-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083604/fruit-knife-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseCanada & USA tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597263/canada-usa-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082734/bonnet-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic workstation interior editable mockup, study table with laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685556/aesthetic-workstation-interior-editable-mockup-study-table-with-laptopView licenseBook Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseExperiential learning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872414/experiential-learning-instagram-post-templateView licenseGlass Celery Holder (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083637/glass-celery-holder-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWorkout playlist cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14424515/workout-playlist-cover-templateView licenseCandle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUniform Accessories (1935/1942) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069912/uniform-accessories-19351942-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAmerican "Bohemian" Glass Mug (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082469/american-bohemian-glass-mug-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070968/sickle-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084802/strap-hinges-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseMachine industry Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14456008/machine-industry-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait - Watercolor (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086502/portrait-watercolor-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173948/black-arrow-png-elementView licenseCircus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079310/circus-wagon-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePotpourri Jar (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086499/potpourri-jar-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseScience education Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872384/science-education-instagram-post-templateView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGame streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597065/game-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrammel (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084986/trammel-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuirt (c. 1939) by Flora G Guerrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084389/quirt-c-1939-flora-guerraFree Image from public domain license