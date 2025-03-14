Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolormanbuildingpublic domaindrawingStern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 773 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2640 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseColorful European buildings background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509571/colorful-european-buildings-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseStern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084236/pilot-house-ornament-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIron Fence (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066556/iron-fence-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079889/figurehead-martha-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHat Box - Top (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083719/hat-box-top-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCostume (c. 1941) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087607/costume-c-1941-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseStern Board (c. 1939) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084773/stern-board-c-1939-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, investment photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917911/real-estate-investment-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (c. 1939) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083098/circus-wagon-figure-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084077/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseOpera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseKids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license