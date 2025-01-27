Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetombstonepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspostgravestoneStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2834 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEternal peace Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682487/eternal-peace-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682504/bereavement-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseRest in peace Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747281/rest-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCarved Wooden Hitching Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082981/carved-wooden-hitching-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie marathon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522317/horror-movie-marathon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517393/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: "Jonah and the Whale" (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084955/toy-bank-jonah-and-the-whale-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517387/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682370/condolences-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseGhost podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521945/ghost-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663839/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639437/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseDay of Remembrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639429/day-remembrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseSandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672485/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682275/funeral-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween night aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494675/halloween-night-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMoney Vest (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084033/money-vest-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639513/honoring-soldiers-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilver Baby Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084627/silver-baby-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween night aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494681/halloween-night-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween night aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10909184/halloween-night-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFlatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween night aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11058445/halloween-night-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641538/memorial-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseDay of Remembrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639534/day-remembrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseSilver Beaker with Handles (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084626/silver-beaker-with-handles-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license