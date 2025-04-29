rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarantique
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083501/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordon
Jar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083838/jar-for-salt-meat-lard-c-1939-margaret-gordonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085060/vase-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Stoneware Cream Pitcher (1935/1942) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069723/stoneware-cream-pitcher-19351942-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license