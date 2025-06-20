Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingselectronicsphotoantiqueStrap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G RunyanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3144 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDutch Oven (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083422/dutch-oven-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084737/spur-c-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHandmade Chair - Rawhide Seat (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083691/handmade-chair-rawhide-seat-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePolice Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseAltar Rail Gate (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082475/altar-rail-gate-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBaby Dress (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082523/baby-dress-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShip's Bell (1939) by Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084567/ships-bell-1939-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseLock, Key, Hinge (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080538/lock-key-hinge-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseWrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseApple Peeler (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082503/apple-peeler-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseHinge (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083747/hinge-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseScales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081373/scales-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license