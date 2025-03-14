Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskStove (Model) (c. 1939) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 874 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2982 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCast Iron Stove (c. 1940) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085533/cast-iron-stove-c-1940-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoal Stove (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089145/coal-stove-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStove (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseCast Iron Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082977/cast-iron-toy-stove-c-1939-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpanish Southwest Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084718/spanish-southwest-hutch-table-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCard Table (c. 1953) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088839/card-table-c-1953-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseNew post Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Board (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077085/side-board-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSpice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license