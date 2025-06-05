rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sugar Cutter (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsspidersugarphoto
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Lantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Lantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083914/lantern-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
Good morning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083155/combination-lanternstove-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618818/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Full Rigged Pack-Saddle (c. 1942) by American 20th Century
Full Rigged Pack-Saddle (c. 1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088590/full-rigged-pack-saddle-c-1942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378720/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612739/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378723/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378953/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Low-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loper
Low-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088616/low-back-stretcher-chair-c-1942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597992/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378884/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378758/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Griddlecake Turner and Fork (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Griddlecake Turner and Fork (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075072/griddlecake-turner-and-fork-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378744/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083929/leather-water-bucket-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378757/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
Loaf Sugar Cutter (c. 1942) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088619/loaf-sugar-cutter-c-1942-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378952/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089334/cream-pitcher-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas wish list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597965/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Toy Bank: Speaking Dog (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063600/toy-bank-speaking-dog-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623580/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084639/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Celebration time Instagram post template, editable text
Celebration time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597746/celebration-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761323/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761218/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073527/chair-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378883/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Iron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066531/iron-cellar-door-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license