Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatchworkembroiderypatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinenSwatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry GranetOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3175 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1938) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080942/patchwork-quilt-section-c-1938-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseBedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067077/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseCrazy Quilt (Section of) (c. 1939) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083229/crazy-quilt-section-of-c-1939-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082506/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-zimetFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseJoy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946402/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946151/vintage-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseStitch word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945994/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePillow Top Insert (1935/1942) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069402/pillow-top-insert-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseStitch word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946008/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseFriendship Quilt-Patchwork Section (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066091/friendship-quilt-patchwork-section-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseArts and crafts word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946152/arts-and-crafts-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076676/quilt-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946036/handmade-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseBed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain licenseCreate word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945704/create-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCraft word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946018/craft-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseCrafty word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945964/crafty-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058837/applique-quilt-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license