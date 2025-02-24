rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Paul Cézanne's Bottle and Fruits background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739868/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
New year fireworks Instagram post template
New year fireworks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787545/new-year-fireworks-instagram-post-templateView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
Overworking app ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597168/overworking-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081497/shaving-stand-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
Garden party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597183/garden-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
Sofa Table (c. 1939) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084694/sofa-table-c-1939-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
University admission blog banner template
University admission blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView license
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074837/fire-screen-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084552/shaker-refectory-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
Burnout & stress Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Armchair (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064142/armchair-c-1936-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license