rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridge
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovase
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
Crock (1935/1942) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059947/crock-19351942-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Jug (c. 1939) by George C Brown
Pottery Jug (c. 1939) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084322/pottery-jug-c-1939-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
Pitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080419/jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license