Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseTan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George LoughridgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2974 x 3979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (1935/1942) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059947/crock-19351942-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePottery Jug (c. 1939) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084322/pottery-jug-c-1939-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (probably 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075525/jug-probably-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (Amberina) (1935/1942) by George Yanoskohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069473/pitcher-amberina-19351942-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWater or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080419/jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license