rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Textile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Save
Edit Image
old paperpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagcloth
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083462/figurehead-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Metropolitan fashion poster template
Metropolitan fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084591/ships-figurehead-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram post template
Designer brands Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731908/designer-brands-instagram-post-templateView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands Instagram story template
Designer brands Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731910/designer-brands-instagram-story-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079295/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram post template
Winter sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718522/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Winter sale Instagram post template
Winter sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718462/winter-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands blog banner template
Designer brands blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731909/designer-brands-blog-banner-templateView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (1935/1942) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Cigar Store Pocahontas (1935/1942) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059664/cigar-store-pocahontas-19351942-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081922/textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083303/doll-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Fashion statement Instagram post template
Fashion statement Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14211374/fashion-statement-instagram-post-templateView license
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
Textile Swatches (c. 1939) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084892/textile-swatches-c-1939-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Rug Strip (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070880/shaker-rug-strip-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
Quilt (c. 1937) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
Fashion guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596936/fashion-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084345/printed-textile-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Couple outfits poster template, editable text and design
Couple outfits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596603/couple-outfits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085095/wallet-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper shopping bag mockup
Editable paper shopping bag mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181983/editable-paper-shopping-bag-mockupView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by LeRoy Robinson
Quilt (c. 1938) by LeRoy Robinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081199/quilt-c-1938-leroy-robinsonFree Image from public domain license
New collection blog banner template
New collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Credit cards promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Credit cards promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10181203/credit-cards-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomyk
Hand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomyk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license